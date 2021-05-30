NASA engineer tackles Media Bias with World’s 1st News Comparison App – Whidbey Daily News

Harlin wanted to create technology that would connect people. Ground News helps readers understand each aspect and different perspectives of the news.

NASA engineer of Indian descent has created the world’s first ‘News Comparison App’

Former NASA engineer Harleen Kaur has created the world’s first news comparison application ‘Ground News’. This app protects the user from bias in the news by providing comparative explanations of the news in different newspapers. Harlin wanted to create technology that would connect people. Ground News helps readers understand each aspect and different perspectives of the news.

Special blindspot features

There are more than 50,000 publications around the world on this app’s website. The app highlights the sensitivity and bias present in the senses. For example, by clicking on Breaking Story we can determine how other sources are covering it as well as compare it with other publications and sources. Not only that, using the app’s ‘blindspot feature’ we can also see what important issues surrounding political development are being ignored by various newspapers. In the eco-chamber era, this feature helps to identify ‘sensitive journalism’ and look at news that does not appear to be biased or competitive to influence.

