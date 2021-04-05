nasa helicopter march night: NASA ingenuity helicopter on Mars Low temperature first night: NASA helicopter withstands cold Mars night

Washington

Helicopter Ingenuity with the Perseverance Rover of the US space agency NASA has achieved a historic victory. It is the first rotorcraft to be sent to another planet and has now successfully spent a night alone on Mars. He had been attached to the rover since it reached Mars and on Saturday he exited the rover and then walked on the floor of the Red Planet. It is a great success because the temperature can drop to -90 degrees Celsius overnight.

Flight preparation

Now the next step is to test its flight. Mimi Ong, helicopter project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said: “For the first time Ingenuity has been on Mars alone, but we know it has the right protection, the right radiator and enough of batteries to stay in the cold nights is for the team is a great victory.We are delighted to prepare for its flight test.

Ingenuity took a picture

..Thus, the mission was 90% successful

Its rotor blades will be unlocked and its motors and sensors tested. After that, during the experimental flight, the helicopter is able to take off and at a certain distance 90% of the mission will be successful. If it continues to operate even after a successful landing, four more flights will be tested.

Why helicopters?

The need for rotorcraft on Mars is due to the fact that the invisible and unknown surface there is extremely bumpy. Orbiters orbiting Mars can only see clearly from a higher altitude to a limit. At the same time, it is not possible for the rover to go to all corners of the surface. In such a situation, a rotorcraft is needed which can fly in difficult places and take high definition photos.

Ingenuity