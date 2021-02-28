NASA hubble asteroids: NASA Hubble discovers a comet near Jupiter: NASA finds a comet near Jupiter

Asteroids also follow the Sun behind Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, known as the Trojan asteroid. NASA’s US Space Agency Hubble Telescope found a huge comet among these asteroids. NASA reported that after traveling billions of miles toward the sun, the comet is now resting on the path. It is present among asteroids and such a comet was seen for the first time. We are now trying to find out how this comet got there.

What is this comet?

According to an analysis, he belongs to the Centaur family of bullies. These are icy comets that fall between Jupiter and the planet Varuna. Scientists named it P / 2019 LD2 and are evaluating its trajectory and orbit in the future. LD2 arrived in Jupiter two years ago and will return two years later. According to simulations, in about 5 million years, there is a 90% chance that it will exit the solar system and become an interstellar comet.

How to get there

Carrie Lees of the Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) at Johns Hopkins University reported, “What’s interesting is that you will see Jupiter throw this object and change its behavior in orbit, then return to the internal system. Like LD2, short-range comets are thrown toward the sun, causing them to break apart, collide with a planet, or come repeatedly toward Jupiter and sometimes out of the solar system.

Tails is 4 million kilometers long

Bryce Ballin in Caltech, Pasadina, Calif., Explains: “Only Hubble can detect features like active comets from so far away in so much detail, and those features are clearly visible in photos, like about 4 million miles of tail wide. and high- Due to the resolution, the characteristics of coma and jets. To catch such a path, he came on the exact path in the orbit of Jupiter, which gives the impression that he is on the orbit of Jupiter.

