NASA Hubble Telescope Space Galaxy Star Birth and Death Video: NASA’s Hubble Telescope took a photo of the birth of stars in the galaxy

Washington

U.S. space agency NASA shared a reel of photos taken from the Hubble Space Telescope on Instagram. This clip is so beautiful that anyone who watches it can keep watching it. In this clip, a spiral galaxy is seen emerging into space, and then billions of twinkling stars are seen.

The galaxy seen in the video is a spiral galaxy named M83. It is also called Southern Pinwheel. It is in the constellation Hydra, 15 million light years from us. This galaxy spans 50 thousand light years. In the video, billions of her stars are seen at different stages of their lives.

The sequence of stars from birth to death is captured there. In this beautiful photo taken from Hubble, the colors made it even more amazing. Dark magenta and blue colors show newly born stars. These stars are a few million years old. At the same time, stars of 100 million or more can be seen in yellow and orange.

Hubble’s fault

At the same time, some time ago, the Hubble Space Telescope, called “Earth’s Eye” in space, stopped working. It is rumored that a 1980s computer from the Hubble Telescope, which has made countless discoveries in space over the past 30 years, has malfunctioned. US space agency NASA said that with the help of this Hubble computer, science-related instruments are being controlled.

The Hubble Telescope was launched into low Earth orbit in 1990. Due to a computer failure, this telescope has now stopped taking astronomical photos. The Hubble Telescope was built as part of a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency. NASA said Hubble had stopped working since 4 p.m. Sunday evening. NASA said the issue with Hubble was caused by a bad memory card.

