NASA Instagram Image: NASA ESA Instagram Viral Image of Earth or Mars: NASA Viral Photo of Earth or Mars

Red soil, light gray mountainous terrain, windswept sand and cliffs stretch out into the distance. Where can this view be? Seeing the photo, one can wonder if this wonderful world captured in the camera is on Earth or on Mars? Perhaps this is the reason why scientists around the world are engaged in the search for signs or possibilities of life on Mars. It is believed that the red planet was like our planet today. Evidence of this can be found in images taken from space, in which it is difficult to identify whether they come from Earth or Mars.

Where do the photos come from?

US space agency NASA and European space agency ESO shared similar photos on Instagram and both asked where these photos were taken? If you are also not able to recognize, let us tell you that although they look like desert Mars, they actually belong to the deserts of the earth. NASA shared a photo of the Kalahari Desert in Africa showing mountains of sand, ancient rocks and solar power plants. South Africa’s largest river in the middle, the Orange River, is visible from the black stripe. This photo was taken from the camera system installed on the International Space Station.

Kalahari Desert

There is little population in this desert. A glimpse of the small town of Groblershoop can be seen in the photo, while the streets here are clearly visible in white. NASA said the orange color is due to mountains of sand that are a few million years old. This place is called Duineveld or ‘the land of the dunes’. There are dark colored rocks in the middle of the sand. They were mountains formed a billion years ago by the same forces that made the Himalayas. Over time, due to the breaking of the rock of the mountain, it turned into dunes and plains.

The photo also shows the Bokpoort solar power plant which harnesses the unlimited solar energy that falls on the Kalahari. The factory, which has been in operation since 2015, has 240,000 mirrors spread over an area of ​​0.65 square kilometers. Unlike photovoltaic solar panels, this power plant stores energy from the sun in a storage tank filled with salt using glass. The heat of the sun melts the salt, which has a very large heat storage capacity. This heat drives the turbine and generates electricity.

mounds visible from space

On the other hand, ESA also shared photos of other deserts in Africa. These photos are from the Namib Desert in Namibia. These images in themselves describe the beauty of the land. The sand dunes formed here are so huge that they can be seen from space. One of these photos was taken by ESA astronaut Thomas Picke from the International Space Station. Other images were taken by Earth observation satellites Sentinel-2, Sentinel-2 and Kompsat-2.