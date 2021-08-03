NASA Instagram Image: NASA Shares Viral Image Of Supernova On Instagram: NASA Shares Viral Image On Instagram

Washington

The stars of our universe live amazingly, they carry the same splendor at the time of the completion of life. At least that’s what it looks like in his photos. When they collapse, many heavy metals are also formed due to the nuclear reaction in their nucleus. Millions of years later, this material begins the process of forming a new star in space all over again.

Cassiopeia A is an example of a debris cloud that forms at the end of a star’s life. According to the American space agency NASA, the explosion following which this supernova would have occurred, its light would have been visible on Earth 350 years ago, while this light would have taken 11 thousand years to reach us.

composed of three different data

The photo NASA shared on Instagram was taken from three different observatories and the colors in it say different things about it. The red color is derived from infrared data detected with the Spitzer Space Telescope. It shows the hot dust of the outer casing which has a temperature of 10 ° C.

hot gases

Yellow is the color of optical data captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. We see hot gas filaments with a temperature of 10,000 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the colors green and blue are made up of x-ray data taken by the Chandra X-ray Observatory. In it, gases are visible at a temperature of 10 million degrees Celsius.

According to NASA, these hot gases formed when material emanating from the supernova collided with surrounding gas and dust at a speed of 10 million miles per hour. According to NASA, thanks to this, astronomers will be able to understand whether the dust in the supernova is from the star formed before it or from the rapidly expanding supernova.