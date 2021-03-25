nasa isro satellite launch: nasa isro nisar high-resolution terrestrial imagery satellite launch: nasa high-resolution isro satellite launch

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the US Space Agency’s NASA are set to jointly launch a $ 1.5 billion satellite in 2022. NASA needed radar Special S-band Synthetic Aperture (SAR) made available by India. With this, the important link to complete this satellite in the shape of an SUV has been added. The largest reflector antenna has been installed on this satellite to date. What’s interesting is that the ISRO rocket that will carry this satellite was banned by the United States in 1992.

What will work

NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR) weighing 2,200 kg is considered the most expensive imaging satellite in the world and is being built at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. NISAR will track changes in the Earth’s surface, melting ice caps and changes in sea level, as well as changes in the condition of trees and forests around the world. NASA said in a statement, “Monitoring such changes to the Earth’s surface has never been done with such high resolution and space-time.”

Up to 0.4 inch precision

This satellite will use a 40-foot wire mesh radar reflector antenna mounted on a 30-foot boom. This will send radar signals from the surface of the earth and be received. NISAR will scan the entire Earth every 12 days and it can detect up to 0.4 inches of movement in half of a tennis court. This will be the first satellite mission to use two different radar frequencies and will be able to name a change of one centimeter in the Earth’s surface.

The ban was never imposed

High resolution radar can also be seen through clouds and dense forest. With this ability, the mission will be able to track any change, day or night, rain or sun. The United States and India signed the NISAR deal in 2014. Interestingly, former US President George Bush banned ISRO in 1992 and prevented Russia from supplying cryogenic engine technology to Delhi. The United States feared India would use it to manufacture long-range missiles. Now this satellite will be launched with the same geosynchronous satellite launch rocket.