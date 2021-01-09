NASA Mars image: last image of the Mars canyon by NASA

Washington

Unique and very beautiful artifacts of nature are deep canyons called canyon. When the Grand Canyon of Earth is seen from the sky, it surprises. In such a situation, one can understand that not only the earth, but how will be the view of the largest canyon in the entire solar system. US space agency NASA has shared images of Mars’ Valles Marineris, in which its vastness is clearly visible.

Wide gap

These mountains, which are more than 2,500 miles long, run a quarter of the circumference of Mars and are 10 times longer than the canyon on earth. This Canyon image was taken by NASA’s HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) mission. This project has the most powerful camera sent to any planet. He is on Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, circling Mars since 2006.

How to become

Astronomers are trying to find out how Canyon was made. HiRISE took this photo while monitoring Mars in this episode. This Mars wonder is not alone compared to the Canyon on Earth. The Olympus Mons volcano on Mars is also the largest in the solar system. At the same time, the European Space Agency (ESA) says the two can be linked.

Currently researching

According to the theory, during the initial billions of years of the formation of Mars, the magma was buried under the crust (the outermost surface) of Mars and took a relief shape. The release of this magma would have made Valles Marineris. This year is going to be a very special one for Mars research. NASA’s Perseverance Rover will land on Mars next week. The Tianwen Mission in China and the Hope Mission in the United Arab Emirates will also land on Mars.