NASA Mars microbes: NASA finds fungus in Martian conditions: NASA finds fungus living on Mars

Some microbes found on Earth can also survive on the surface of Mars. According to a study, this discovery could be important for the missions to be sent to Mars in the times to come. US space agency NASA and the German Aerospace Center (GAC) tested microorganisms under Mars-like conditions by moving them to the stratospheric layer of Earth’s atmosphere. It was found here that they can certainly survive on Mars for some time.

The fungus has come alive

A study published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology will help understand the threat of microorganisms during space missions. Marta Philippa Cortesao, principal investigator of the GAC study, reported that bacteria and fungi have been tested successfully in conditions such as Mars. The experimental equipment required for this was transported to the stratospheric layer of the Earth’s atmosphere using a science balloon. They reported that some microorganisms, especially black mold fungus spores, survived on this trip. These results were observed despite the effect of faster ultraviolet radiation.

Don’t threaten Mars

Joint principal researcher Catharina Seams said that in the search for life on other planets, scientists need to make sure that what they find there has not arrived from Earth. It is planned to send astronauts to Mars for a long time in the future. Therefore, it is also important to know that there is no threat to their health by any microorganism that can survive on Mars. He says that the help of microorganisms can also be helpful in producing important foods far from the earth.

How did things like Mars come to be?

Many elements of the surface of Mars are difficult to find on Earth, but the stratospheric layer from 12 km above the Earth’s surface, up to 50 km, is very similar to Mars. During the experiment, there was a pressure like that of Mars. The box contained two layers of sample, the bottom layer of which was still radiation. With this, the effect of radiation can be considered different from the rest of the controversy. There can be thousands of times more UV rays on the top layer, which can cause skin burns.

