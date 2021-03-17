NASA: mysterious micro bacteria inside the International Space Station: four new strains of mysterious bacteria found on the International Space Station

Strong points:

Scientists at the International Space Station have discovered four new bacteria. This research team includes Indian scientists working closely with NASA, these bacteria are found in soil and freshwater, these puzzles for scientists.

A team of Indian and American scientists working closely with the United States Space Agency NASA (NASA) discovered a tiny organism on the International Space Station (ISS). This organism is none other than bacteria living on different surfaces, of which four new strains have been discovered. The world was not aware of the three new strains of this bacteria until this day. Scientists are also surprised to discover four new strains of bacteria in this isolated location thousands of kilometers from Earth.

These bacteria have been found in different places on the ISS

These microbes were first identified in 2015 and 2016. One of them was found on the top panel of the International Space Station. The second was discovered in the most domed structure, in the observation and work area of ​​the ISS. Her third strain was discovered at the space station dining table. While its fourth strain was found in the old HEPA air filter.

These bacteria are linked to soil and fresh water

All four strains of this bacteria have been reported to belong to the family of bacteria found in soil and freshwater. These bacteria are involved in nitrogen fixation and plant growth and can help fight bacteria that cause plant diseases. Especially if you are growing things, these bacteria can help you.

How to reach the space station?

Now scientists are wondering what these bacteria are doing from the ground to the International Space Station. Scientists living here consume a very small amount of food. In such a situation, it’s a mystery: how did the bacteria living in these plants get here? And if they come, how are they alive? Scientists have genetically discovered that three of them belong to an unknown species of bacteria.

Taking this name

The three bacteria were named IF7SW-B2T, IIF1SW-B5 and IIF4SW-B5. While its fourth strain found in the old Hepa filter is linked to a known microbial species called Methylorubrum Rhodesianum.