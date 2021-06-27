NASA: NASA shares the transit of images when an object passes in front of another in space

California

U.S. space agency NASA released a photo of the International Space Station (ISS) crossing the sun on Saturday. In this photo, the seven frames of the ISS passing in front of the sun were created by stitching. In the photo, the International Space Station looks like a black spot in front of an orange sun. NASA said this image was created by combining seven images taken on June 25, 2021 near Nellisford, Virginia.

Two astronauts were on the spacewalk during the photo

Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet were on a spacewalk outside the space station at the time of the transit, according to NASA. During this time, they both spent 6 hours 45 minutes in space. These astronauts have been working for several days to install powerful new solar panels outside the International Space Station. The speed of the International Space Station as it orbited the sun was eight kilometers per second.

ISS orbiting at a speed of 8 km per second

According to the US space agency, the space station is in orbit about 410 kilometers above Earth. Astronauts managed to put the first solar wing in its place last week, but there have been delays in adding electrical connections and laying the panel down its entire 19m length. These new solar fans are designed in such a way that they can be placed on the surface like a red carpet, completely different from the old one.

Russia has also started preparations to build a space station

Russian space agency Roscosmos has started construction work on its space station after obtaining approval from President Vladimir Putin. The agency claimed that its second native space station would be operational by 2030. Earlier in April 1971, Russia had launched a space station named Soyut-1. It is believed that this project will turn out to be a milestone in the history of Russian space exploration.

China and Russia to compete fiercely with America in space, its own space station to be launched separately from the ISS

Russia called the US ISS dangerous

Since 1998, Russia had operated NASA’s International Space Station along with many other countries, including the United States. Just days ago, Russia declared the ISS as a dangerous junk for astronauts. After this separation, Russia now needs its own space station. Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said if we could put it into orbit according to its plans in 2030 it would be a big success.