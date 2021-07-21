NASA news: Russian Proton-M rocket with Nauka research laboratory takes off from Baikonur

Moscow

Russia successfully launched the Nauka Lab module to the International Space Station (ISS) with a delay of 14 years. With its help, Russian astronauts will be able to conduct more scientific research. Nauka is described as the largest space laboratory in Russia. The full name of NUKA is also known as the Russian Multipurpose Search Module (MLM).

Proton-M rocket launch

Nauka was launched into space on a Proton-M rocket from the Russian Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The Russian state news agency reported that at this time, the Nuka module successfully separated from the Proton-M rocket outside the orbital outpost. It is scheduled to connect with the International Space Station on July 29.

The Nauka module weighs 22 tonnes

The 22 tonne Nauka module was scheduled to be launched in 2007. However, its launch was delayed over time. The module is accompanied by the European Robotic Orm ERA. This robotic arm was designed to operate in the Russian part of the ISS. The module successfully separated from the launcher 580 seconds after takeoff.

Russian space agency confirms successful launch

Russian space agency Roscosmos confirmed the successful separation of the rocket module in a tweet. Roscosmos wrote that at T + 9:40 minutes after takeoff, the yacht’s multipurpose lab module separated from the Proton-M carrier rocket in its third stage. The module then begins its 8-day autonomous flight to the ISS.

Nauka will join the ISS on July 29

Roscosmos reported 30 minutes after the launch that Nauka had successfully deployed its solar panels and antennas. The module will now use its own engines to move into orbit, Russian news agency Tass reported. The connection of this module to the ISS would be set for July 29.

The Russian laboratory is equipped with a lot of equipment

The module, which is 42 feet long and has a maximum diameter of 14 feet, will have many modern features. Russian space scientists will also be able to do more experiments in this module than before. There will be a separate bed for each of the astronauts. Along with these toilets, an oxygen generator and a urine filtration system are also installed.