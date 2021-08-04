nasa news: Watch the video Nasa Incredible Post on galaxies goes viral on social networks: Nasa has published a viral video on a 13 billion year old galaxy

Washington

US space agency NASA created panic by posting a video of 13 billion years of galaxy data. This video is also getting a lot of attention on social media. In this video, NASA has shown the speed of the origin of the galaxy through sound over the past 13 billion years. This video, captured by NASA’s Hubble Telescope, has been viewed over two and a half million times so far.

NASA said in a video shared on Instagram that you are listening to 13 billion years of data. The galaxies are represented in sound in this Hubble Ultra Deep Field image from 2014! We hear a different melody for each galaxy when it appears as a light in this video. The further away the galaxy is, the longer it will take for its light to reach Hubble.

The Hubble telescope was launched in 1990

NASA and the European Space Agency launched the Hubble Space Telescope in April 1990. It was sent into space via the Space Shuttle Discovery. This telescope was named “Hubble” in honor of the American astronomer Edwin Ponwell Hubble. It is the only NASA telescope designed for use in space itself. This 13.2-meter-long telescope weighs 11,000 kilograms. It orbits the Earth in a lower orbit.

Surya’s video came out a few days ago

NASA released an amazing video of the Sun a few days ago. This video showed a coronal mass ejection (CME) on the surface of the Sun. NASA had said that these huge waves of solar plasma were sending billions of particles into space at a speed of about a million miles or 160,000 kilometers per hour. NASA also said that in 2013 our Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) observed this particular CME in extreme ultraviolet light, but it did not point towards Earth.

NASA explained how dangerous CME is for Earth

These solar flares, created by powerful bursts of radiation on the Sun’s surface, can temporarily cause communication and navigation failures. This can trip power lines and stop working. Due to which the flow of electricity will stop in many parts of the world. NASA added that it’s a relief that our network of solar observatories is helping us track these fascinating components of space weather. For this reason, the interference on earth is very less.

Solar storms are no less dangerous

Solar storms generated from the surface of the Sun are also no less dangerous. Due to solar storms, the Earth’s outer atmosphere can be heated, which can have a direct effect on satellites. It may cause interference with GPS navigation, mobile phone signal and satellite TV. The current in power lines can be high, which can also cause transformers to blow. However, this is rarely the case as the Earth’s magnetic field acts as a protective shield against it.