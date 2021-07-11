nasa news: when is the next asteroid expected to hit earth:

Washington

Many asteroids collided before the birth of human civilization on Earth. We know that due to one of these Chicxulub asteroids, dinosaurs disappeared from the earth 60 million years ago. Due to this 150 km wide asteroid, the 10 km wide Chicxulub crater formed near the Gulf of Mexico. There were also many asteroids that brought Earth’s surface and atmosphere to their present shape.

The probability of a collision with a large asteroid is 10 times higher

It is difficult to estimate how many incidents of asteroid collisions have occurred on our planet i.e. Earth. But now it has been discovered that the probability of a giant asteroid hitting Earth is about 10 times higher than previously thought. According to researchers at the Southwest Research Institute, this means that after a while, the probability of hitting Earth with an asteroid as large as Chicxulub has now increased tenfold.

Oxygen can be depleted on Earth due to an asteroid

According to the researchers, if a large asteroid hits Earth again, not only will it cause enormous destruction, but it will also reduce the amount of oxygen in the atmosphere. In such a situation, the threat to the existence of human life may increase. However, scientists believe that in the next 100 years, Earth will not be threatened by any large asteroids.

How much damage to Earth by asteroids?

As soon as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere, celestial rocks or asteroids break and burn up and are sometimes visible from Earth as meteorites. If they are too big, they can damage the soil, but the small pieces are not very dangerous. At the same time, they usually fall into the oceans because water is present over most of the land.

NASA’s eye on asteroids for up to 100 years

While a high-speed space object is likely to approach within 46.5 million kilometers of Earth, space organizations consider it dangerous. NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. In this, for the next 100 years, there are currently 22 of these asteroids that have the slightest chance of hitting Earth.