NASA Perseverance 7 Minutes: Last Minutes of Mars Landing Perseverance Rover: How NASA’s rover will land on Mars

The US space agency NASA’s Perseverance Rover is ready to land on Mars, and the last 7 minutes of discussion are the first to determine the success of the mission. In such a situation, it is important to know how the landing will go. First of all, the Perseverance carrier craft will be different from the entry capsule. After 10 minutes, the spacecraft will hit the atmosphere of Mars at a speed of 12,000 miles per hour. The friction on contact with the atmosphere will cause the temperature of the lower part of the spacecraft to reach around 1300 degrees Celsius.

This is how perseverance will land

Three minutes later, the spacecraft will launch its parachute at supersonic speeds. However, this duration will depend on where and for how long the spacecraft landed. The protective capsule of the entrance capsule will come off 20 seconds after the parachute is released. With this, the rover will be able to understand the distance from the ground using radar. Special terrain-related navigation technology will be used here, which will allow a safe place to land.

Where is the challenge?

Half of the entry capsule will be separated from the rover and its jetpack. The jetpack will reduce its speed using retro-sockets and fly to the landing site. The Jezero crater was chosen to land. According to Andr Johnson, a senior robotic systems engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Jagero is 45 km wide, but also has pugos, rocky plains, sand mountains and pit walls. If any of these hit the lander, the whole mission could fail.

How will the landing be?

An attempt will be made to land the rover using nylon tides via Sky Crane Manuvar. It is believed that the rover will land at a speed of 1.7 mph. Perseverance will land using relative terrain navigation (TRN). It consists of a map and a navigation camera. The camera view is compared to the map. By this, landings are carried out, avoiding these obstacles. With its help, NASA landed OSIRIS-REx on the asteroid Bennu.