nasa perseverance mars landing live: NASA rover perseverance on track to land on mars live updates

NASA’s Perseverance Rover will discover the possibilities of life on Mars, landing on the surface of Mars in a few hours. NASA eyeing the world on this Rovernasa mission, a new story will be made in Washington

The Perseverance Rover of the US space agency NASA lands on Mars just 7 months after taking off from Earth. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at NASA’s moving movement to launch Perseverans to the surface of the Red Planet. NASA said its rover will land on the surface of Mars at 2.25 minutes Indian time. This six-wheeled rover will explore the possibilities of life on the surface of Mars. Scientists believe that if there had ever been life on Mars, it would be three to four billion years ago, when water flowed across the planet. Scientists hope the rover can find answers to a key question related to philosophy, theology and space science.

Rover will explore the possibilities of life

The scientist for this project, Ken Williford, said: “Are we alone in this vast cosmic desert or is there life elsewhere?” Is life anytime, anywhere the result of favorable conditions? Perseverance is the biggest rover ever sent by NASA. This is the US Space Agency’s ninth mission to Mars since the 1970s. NASA scientists have said that the seven-minute time it takes for the rover to land on the surface of Mars will be breathable. If all goes well, it will land on the surface of Mars late tonight.

The whole mission is based on the last seven minutes

7 minutes from the last that will determine the success of this mission. In such a situation, it is important to know how the landing will go. First of all, the Perseverance carrier craft will be different from the entry capsule. After 10 minutes, the spacecraft will hit the atmosphere of Mars at a speed of 12,000 miles per hour. The friction on contact with the atmosphere will cause the temperature of the lower part of the spacecraft to reach around 1300 degrees Celsius.

This is how perseverance will land

Three minutes later, the spacecraft will launch its parachute at supersonic speeds. However, this duration will depend on where and for how long the spacecraft landed. The protective capsule of the entrance capsule will come off 20 seconds after the parachute is released. With this, the rover will be able to understand the distance from the ground using radar. Special terrain-related navigation technology will be used here, which will allow a safe place to land.

Where is the challenge?

Half of the entry capsule will be separated from the rover and its jetpack. The jetpack will reduce its speed using retro-sockets and fly to the landing site. The Jezero crater was chosen to land. According to Andr Johnson, a senior robotic systems engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Jagero is 45 km wide, but also has pugos, rocky plains, sand mountains and pit walls. If any of these hit the lander, the whole mission could fail.

How will the landing be?

An attempt will be made to land the rover using nylon tides via Sky Crane Manuvar. It is believed that the rover will land at a speed of 1.7 mph. Perseverance will land using relative terrain navigation (TRN). It consists of a map and a navigation camera. The camera view is compared to the map. By this, landings are carried out, avoiding these obstacles. With its help, NASA landed OSIRIS-REx on the asteroid Bennu.

NASA rover lands on Mars