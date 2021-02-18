NASA Perseverance Rover: India Mein Kab Kaise Kaha Dekhe NASA Perseverance Rover ki Mars By Landing: When in India how to see the NASA rover land on Mars

The 10-year hard work of US space agency NASA will face the most difficult tests on Thursday. To discover life on Mars, Perseverance Rover will attempt to land on the surface of the Red Planet. It was launched in July of last year in the midst of a corona virus outbreak on Earth and the mission is the most advanced robotic explorer to date. Perseverance, which reaches Mars by traveling 29.25 million kilometers, will find traces of life here and people all over the world will be able to witness this moment.

After all, what happened in 7 minutes?

The Perseverance has 23 cameras that will record video and voice. For this, they are also equipped with two microphones. Ingenuity is also the first helicopter to accompany the rover to another planet. Orders have been given to the rover to land and with that it is ready for “7 minutes of terror”. During this time, this craft will arrive at a speed of 12 thousand miles per hour in 0 minutes to 0 mph and will land on the surface. While maximum effort has been put into preparing the mission from launch to launch, those 7 minutes will be the last step in that effort. So there is a lot of enthusiasm about them. For this, there are parachutes and retroRockets that will help reduce speed.

Where will Perseverance land?

The NASA team, with the help of Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, will check whether Perseverance’s landing was safe. The rover will explore the Jezero crater for two years. The commands are set in Perseverance, but the Earth team will guide it before walking on Mars, hitting lasers on rocks, or collecting samples. The Jagero Crater is believed to be the foundation of the ancient Lake of Mars. Scientists hope that if there was ever life on Mars, its signs will be found in fossils here.

How to see?

NASA is offering people the option of joining the live broadcast to witness the historic moment of the landing. NASA’s public TV channel, website, app, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, Daily Motion or Theta.TV will be included in the countdown and commentary at 12:45 p.m. Indian time . During this time, the landing will not be directly visible but with the help of the MRO, the NASA mission control team will confirm the landing. There are also accounts on Twitter and Facebook called Perseverance and can be linked on NASA’s Rover Curiosity and InSight already on Mars.

NASA – in search of life on Mars

There have been special tributes with …

The rover is also accompanied by a tribute to health workers around the world. The 3 X 5 inch aluminum plaque features a snake wrapped figurine on a rod that reflects the global medical community. It shows a line from central Florida to Mars. The mission was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The names of 11 million people on Perseverance are also written on three silicon chips.

NASA takes ‘tree’ to Mars, will generate oxygen

