nasa photo himalayas: what the frozen himalayas look like from space … amazing view in nasa photo – nasa shares photo of snow covered himalayas taken from international space center

Washington

Although the beauty of the Himalayas does not need any testimony, but when seen from the height of space, it definitely takes up four moons. Something similar happened when an astronaut from the International Space Station took a photo of the Himalayas in his camera. The Himalayan mountain ranges beyond the clouds boast of its natural beauty.

The US Space Agency (NASA) shared this photo. We see the Himalayan mountains covered with snow. The tallest mountain ranges in the world were formed by collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates for 50 million years. South of the mountain range lie the agricultural regions of India and Pakistan.

To the north is the Tibet Plateau region which is called “Roof of the World” or Roof of the World. In the photo, the citylights of the Indian capital Delhi and Lahore in Pakistan add beauty. The orange tint generated due to particles in the atmosphere above them hitting solar radiation can also be seen.