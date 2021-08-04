NASA shares time-lapse video of Concorde’s X-59 QueSST

Washington

NASA’s X-59 QueSST supersonic plane is quickly taking shape. This aircraft also received the name of Son of Concorde. The first test of this plane, which flies faster than the speed of sound, is proposed next year. This aircraft is jointly manufactured by the American aviation company Lockheed Martin and NASA. It is said that the speed of this plane will be greater than about 1,488 kilometers per hour.

NASA shared time-lapse video

The US space agency has shared a time-lapse video of the construction of its X-59 QueSST aircraft. In this, the many years of hard work that went into making the aircraft is shown in just 57 seconds. This aircraft is built at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in Palmdale, California. The entire structure of the aircraft is ready, it remains only to do the internal construction.

the sonic boom will not ring

When this plane flying at a speed of Mach 1.4 will reach supersonic speed, the sound of the sonic boom generated by it will not be heard by people. It is often observed that when a fighter jet suddenly reaches supersonic speed, it produces a sonic boom. In most incidents, people are afraid to hear the loud sound of the sonic boom. Several times there have also been reports of broken glass and house windows.

engine mounted on the aircraft

General Electric’s GE F414 engine fitted to this aircraft was installed in the upper part. To protect the aircraft from the scorching heat of this engine, a heat resistant foil was used in the upper part. Installing the engine will also provide a quieter environment for people inside the aircraft. In this video, the frame and the rest of the aircraft are shown being made.

aircraft structure completed

We went from a group sitting on different parts of the production workshop to an airplane, said Jay Brandon, NASA chief engineer for the Low Boom Flight Demonstrator (LBFD) project. The team also assembled it by making laser projects of the aircraft’s wing, tail, and fuselage. Lockheed Martin program director David Richardson compared it to Legos.

The project started in 2018

The plan to build the X-59 aircraft was announced in 2018. NASA and Lockheed Martin are doing it together. Both then said the move was an important step in bringing supersonic commercial travel closer to reality on the ground. The US aerospace and defense company signed a $ 247.5 million deal with NASA to build the X-59.