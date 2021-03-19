nasa SLS rocket core test: NASA tests the SLS rocket core stage test for Artemis Moon Mission: part of the rocket mission to the moon

Mississippi

US space agency NASA tested the main stage of its mega-rocket on Thursday. Referred to as the “hot fire,” four RS-25 engine tests were conducted in this test. They were executed for about 8 minutes. The same time will be spent delivering the spacecraft to the rocket and upper stage orbit. During the rocket test, smoke fumes came out of the test bench and when the fuel in the engine was completely burnt, the test controllers cheered among themselves.

“ The data will know how successful ”

“There is now a lot of data to analyze, but the applause shows how the team is feeling,” said Bill Wroble, test program manager. As long as there is no problem with the data, the test will be considered successful and ready to be installed in the NASA Core Stage Agency moon rocket. The rocket is called Space Launch System (SLS) which is part of the agency’s Artemis program. Thanks to this, for the first time after 1972, humans will be sent to the moon and preparations will be made to build a space station in the orbit of the moon.

‘Fire in one piece’

First of all, the SLS will be sent to the moon without an astronaut and will return as well. This Artemis 1 mission can be started before the end of the year. At a press conference, SLS Program Director John Honeycutt said: “A + is at the central stadium today.” So far, one thing observed in this test is that a fire has broken out in the cork insulation of an engine. However, Honeycutt says that won’t happen during flight because the rocket won’t sit on its engine and come out into the sky.

Will rocket in Florida

The rocket’s center stage is the largest part of the SLS and also its structural backbone. It is the biggest and most powerful rocket scene in the world. The 212-foot stage was tested Thursday at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. This ensured that the stage engines would be able to travel from the launch pad to Earth orbit. If the data also confirms it, NASA will bring it to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in April, where the rest of the SLS is located.