NASA Spacex contract: Elon Musk to take NASA to the moon

Strong points:

Elon Musk signs $ 2.89 billion deal with NASA for lunar mission Elon Musk to partner to take NASA astronauts to the lunar surface

Elon Musk, owner of Spacex, one of the world’s biggest billionaires, has signed a $ 2.89 billion deal with US space agency NASA for the lunar mission. Under that, Elon Musk would build spaceship studios to take NASA astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time after five decades. This multibillion-dollar deal with NASA has boosted Elon Musk’s confidence.

NASA awards a large-scale contract to the Elon Musk Company for its Anthemis mission. The deal dealt a blow to Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Amazon company. Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, was also in the works for the deal. Jeff Bezos, along with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, has offered to form a national team.

Artemis Mission 2024: NASA will build a “ hotel ” on the way to the moon

Alan Musk dreams of going to Mars

However, the rocket manufacturing contract for NASA’s lunar mission was ultimately awarded to Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX. This Elon Musk spaceship is called Starship. Through this vehicle, Elon Musk dreams of going to Mars. Elon Musk wants the city to be built on Mars in which humans can live. Let us know that the US Space Agency’s Artemis mission is not only making history by sending the first woman to the moon, but also considering sending a black man for the first time.

According to the CNN report, the country’s new government, Joe Biden, has decided that part of the mission that will take place in 2024 should be a black person. The first cadre of astronauts for the Artemis mission was announced in December. Two crew members are to be announced for Artemis III. The team that NASA chose in December is also Indian-American astronaut Rajachari. This Artemis team will also be working on other missions before her.