NASA telescope on the moon: NASA will install a radio telescope on the moon like Arecibo: NASA will install a radio telescope on the moon

The US space agency plans to place telescopes on the moon with the help of NASA researchers. It is called the Lunar Crater Radio Telescope (LCRT). It is believed to have been modeled on the Arecibo telescope in Puerto Rico, which collapsed in December. In this telescope, a large dish will take radio waves from space and amplify them so that the scientist can study these signals. The telescope on the moon will need to hear less noise than the earth, which will be a big advantage.

With the help of robots to make the LCRT, a one-kilometer-wide dish will be hung in the lunar pit. This telescope will be three times the size of Arecibo, and being on the moon will create a better view of the universe. NASA has announced that $ 5 million will be donated to the team involved in this research, with the help of which they can design the telescope and plan its manufacture.

Why is this telescope important?

Arecibo discovered the first planet outside of our solar system, looked at the surface of the planet Venus, and discovered two stars which confirmed Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity. However, radio waves with a wavelength of more than 10 meters are found in the Earth’s atmosphere. Because of this, Arecibo could not see the ancient universe. NASA engineer Saptarishi Bandyopadhyay, who heads this team, said that at this time the first stars were forming in the universe and matter was forming even before that.

What will be the benefit?

With the help of the early universe, the origin of Dark Matter can also be understood. Bandopadhyay said it is not known what the universe looks like above the 10-meter wavelength. He said we don’t know what will be found at those wavelengths. The team also selected a few craters for this telescope. The plan so far is for two huge landers to land on the side of a crater. One lander will have mesh and another will have rovers. These rovers will lay wires on which a telescope net will be placed. Bandopadhyay believes that in 10 days these robots will finish the job.