nasa viper moon rover: VIPER mission: NASA unveils the treasure, will search for snow on the moon; newest mobile robot – mission viper nasa announced it will send its first mobile robot to the moon in search of ice

Washington

The US space agency NASA has announced that in 2023 it will send its first mobile robot to the moon. NASA has named it Mission Viper and its purpose is to search for ice and other natural resources inside the lunar surface. This robot must also map the natural resources around the south pole of the Moon. NASA also released a budget of $ 43 million for this.

The Viper mission has such headlights installed that will allow the rover to examine the parts of the moon that remain in the dark due to shadows. Lori Glez, director of NASA’s Planetary Sciences Division, said: “The data from the Viper will help our scientists find out where and how much snow is on the lunar surface.” At the same time, we can prepare ourselves so that the astronauts of the Artemis mission know what the environment is at the south pole of the moon and what are the possible resources.

Describe the origin and distribution of water on the moon

Lori Glez said: “This is a great example of how robotic science missions and human discovery can go hand in hand and why it matters. This too when we prepare for a permanent presence on the Moon. The US space agency spent around $ 43 million 3.5 million to build this rover. The Viper will be the most capable robot sent by NASA to the moon. This will give us the opportunity to examine those parts of the moon on which no information has been found so far.

This mission will tell us about the origin and distribution of water on the moon. It will also help send astronauts into the infinite universe. Explain that NASA discovered water on the lunar surface. The great thing is that this water on the moon’s surface was discovered in the area where the sun’s rays fall. This major discovery will not only give great strength to future manned missions to the Moon. Rather, they can also be used for fuel and rocket production.

Water found in the southern hemisphere crater

This water was discovered by the NASA Stratosphere Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (Sophia). Sophia has detected water molecules (H2O) in the Clavius ​​crater, one of the largest visible pits on Earth, located in the southern hemisphere of the Moon. Previous studies have revealed a form of hydrogen on the lunar surface, but water and hydroxyl (OH), believed to be close relatives, could not be discovered.