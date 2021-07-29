nasa viral post: NASA shares video of coronal mass ejection of the sun on Instagram: NASA posted an amazing photo of the sun

Washington

The US space agency NASA has published a breathtaking view of the events on the surface of the Sun. This video shared on NASA’s Instagram account has been viewed by more than 3.5 million people in the past 15 hours. This NASA video shows a coronal mass ejection (CME) on the surface of the Sun. These giant waves of solar plasma project billions of particles into space at speeds of about a million miles or 1,600,000 kilometers per hour.

Coronal mass ejection seen on the Sun

NASA shared this image and wrote that our review of the solar system? a star. But she’s a super star. This image of our Sun is that of a coronal mass ejection, or CME, seen emanating from its surface. In 2013, our Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) observed this particular CME in extreme ultraviolet light, but it did not point towards Earth, NASA reported.

NASA explained how dangerous CME is for Earth

These solar flares, created by powerful bursts of radiation on the Sun’s surface, can temporarily cause communication and navigation failures. This can trip power lines and stop working. Due to which the flow of electricity will stop in many parts of the world. NASA added that it’s a relief that our network of solar observatories is helping us track these fascinating components of space weather. For this reason, the interference on earth is very less.

NASA responds to user comment

Commenting on the post, an Instagram user asked if these were real images. To which NASA replied: “Yes! Our Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this with a light filter. This spacecraft orbits the Sun and monitors its activity so that we can better understand it. Many users on social media have praised this view.

Incoming solar storm: solar storm arriving at a speed of 16 lakh km per hour, danger of hitting the earth on Sunday

Solar storms are no less dangerous

Solar storms generated from the surface of the Sun are also no less dangerous. Due to solar storms, the Earth’s outer atmosphere can be heated, which can have a direct effect on satellites. It may cause interference with GPS navigation, mobile phone signal and satellite TV. The current in power lines can be high, which can also cause transformers to blow. However, this is rarely the case as the Earth’s magnetic field acts as a protective shield against it.