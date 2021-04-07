NASA’s alien research mission will bring destruction to Earth: Scientist warns NASA that contacting aliens is inviting them to rule over Earth

Strong points:

Top US scientist warns of NASA alien mission

A top American space scientist has warned that we should not contact aliens in space. Describing it as a terrible idea, he said that contact with them means an invitation to rule the earth. The Next Web report claimed that by next year, the US space agency plans to launch the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which will explore the possibilities of life in remote space.

The new telescope will be 100 times more powerful than Hubble

The power of the Hubble Telescope currently active in space is nothing ahead of this new James Webb Space Telescope. This will increase the range of humans in space several times more. With the help of this telescope, scientists will be able to see millions of kilometers away. However, many scientists have also expressed their fear about this telescope. However, it is not possible to confirm the veracity of his fears.

Aliens ignore the existence of humans!

This powerful NASA telescope has made some scientists fear that it could disturb creatures in space (aliens). They are still unaware of our existence and probably will not adapt to the earth. String theorist Michio Kaku said in an interview with the Observer that the new telescope will give people the power to see thousands of planets, but we need to think carefully about reaching their inhabitants.

A scientist said a terrible idea

He said that soon the James Webb Telescope will be in orbit of our earth and that we will have thousands of planets to see. So, I think it’s very likely that we could come into contact with an alien civilization. I have a few colleagues who think we should reach them. I think this is a terrible idea.

Warnings for contact with the outside world

This top scientist said that now, personally, I think aliens will be friendly outside of Earth, but we can’t play on it. Therefore, I believe that whenever we come into contact with an organism in the outside world, be extremely careful. NASA’s new telescope will orbit Earth approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

America to launch telescope by May 2022

The telescope is expected to be launched by May 2022. It is said to be 100 times more powerful than Hubble and would scan thousands of possible planets looking for signs of life in space. This will allow NASA researchers to look into the origin of the universe and discover planets.