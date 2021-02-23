NASA’s First Mars Perseverance Landing Video: Mars Perseverance Video: NASA Has Released Amazing Video Of Mars Landing, First Sound Of The Red Planet

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover sent the first video and audio from Mars to solve the unknown puzzles of the Red Planet. US space agency NASA shared the video of the rover and instructed it on how to land on Mars. This audio and video from NASA has improved human understanding of the Red Planet. NASA’s rover cameras have shown the world for the first time how to land on Mars. Not only that, the microphone mounted on the rover sent out a few seconds of audio which recorded the winds of Mars and the sound produced when the rover was working there. Let’s see the amazing video from NASA and listen to the sound of Red Planet …

Shown in the NASA video, how the rovers land on Mars

The video released by NASA shows the entire Mars landing process. The video begins exactly 230 seconds after the rover reaches the atmosphere of Mars. A parachute from the NASA rover opens 7 miles above Mars. The video ends with the rover touching the surface of Mars. Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate at NASA, said: “This video of the rover landing is awesome and you can do it without putting too much pressure on the suit.” He said it should be necessary for every young female and male scientist who wants to explore the other world and create vehicles that take them to another world. This ultra modern NASA rover has a total of 23 cameras. It has the ability to zoom in and create color videos. The rover has a helicopter named Ingenuity. This rover sends its data and images using an orbiter sent to NASA in 2006 after it landed on Mars.

See, the first video of the NASA rover landing on Mars

NASA rover sent the first sound of Mars

The NASA rover, using its microphone, sent out the sound of the winds of the Red Planet for a few seconds. However, the microphone did not send much usable data. Mars Perseverance Rover shared the voice of Mars with its Twitter account. The NASA rover sent a total of 23,000 photos to land on Mars. Not only that, no spacecraft has captured the landing video camera yet. Al Chen, Associate at NASA, said these videos and images were our dream. We had dreamed of this for many years. 5 NASA cameras simultaneously recorded the rover’s landing on Mars. During this time, this craft reached a speed of 12 thousand miles per hour in 0 minutes to 0 mph and landed on the surface. The NASA rover has landed in Jjero Crater, believed to be the bottom of the ancient Lake of Mars. Scientists hope that if there was ever life on Mars, its signs will be found in fossils here.

Click on the link and listen to the first sound of Mars

Is life on Mars? The NASA rover will seek

NASA’s Perseverance Rover will find answers to many important questions related to astrobiology on Mars. The bigger question is, is life on Mars possible? This mission will not only search for places on Mars where life was previously, but will also find signs of microbial presence there. The Perseverance Rover Corps will take samples from the rocks and soil, and future missions will bring those samples back to Earth. In fact, to study these samples, scientists will need a large laboratory that cannot be transported to Mars. Apart from that, the mission will collect this information and test the technology to find out how to send humans to Mars in the times to come. The most important thing in this area will be to find a way to make oxygen in the atmosphere of Mars. In Perseverance, a device called Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, i.e. MOXIE, has been installed and will attempt to produce oxygen there.

How will Mars Perseverance search?

The Perseverance has 23 cameras and 2 microphones. The Mastcam-Z in its mast will zoom in on such targets where there is a possibility of scientifically interesting discovery. The mission’s science team will command Perseverance’s SuperCam to fire a laser at this target, generating a cloud of plasma. The chemical structure of the target can be understood by its analysis. If something urgent is found there, the rover’s robotic arm will run further. The most important feature of Perseverance is its example caching system. Composed of motors, planetary gearboxes and sensors, this clean and complex mechanism is the key to the success of the entire mission. After collecting the samples found on Mars, they will be dropped into the sample tube. In the future, when the Earth mission travels to Mars, it will take these samples and bring them back to Earth. They will be studied here.