NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

Washington

The U.S. space agency NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has been repaired after being out of order for weeks. The agency announced Friday that the backup of its hardware that had gone wrong is now activated. It was closed a month ago, causing operations to stop. Now NASA engineers are preparing to fully operate the telescope. It may take a few days at this time.

A 1980s Hubble Telescope computer, which had made countless discoveries in space over the past 30 years, had malfunctioned. US space agency NASA said that with the help of this Hubble computer, science-related instruments are being controlled. Due to a computer failure, this telescope had now stopped taking astronomical photos.

The problems continued even after the repair

The entire Hubble system was last replaced in 2009. A NASA spokesperson said the computer has 4 memory modules but only one is needed. The Hubble Telescope, which was launched in 1990, is slowly aging. It has been repaired several times, but there are still issues with it. NASA will now launch the $ 10 billion James Webb Telescope in place of Hubble.

It was deployed a day after NASA launched the powerful Hubble Telescope into space on April 24, 1990. After being there for about a month, Hubble first opened its eyes on May 20, 1990 and sent a photo of part of the sky from space.