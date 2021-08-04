NASA’s Mars Odyssey spacecraft captures blue image of red planet Mars

Strong points

Mars appeared in blue in NASA photo, NASA’s oldest spacecraft took the photo, released on the 20th anniversary of the Washington spacecraft

Mars is known as the “red planet” because of its red surface, but in a photo this planet looks pretty blue. This photo was taken by the U.S. space agency NASA’s Mars Odyssey spacecraft. The sand dunes of Mars are visible in this photo. These mounds are located at the north polar end of Mars. The photo released last week shows an area 30 kilometers wide. Blue and yellow colors are visible in the photo, which NASA has titled “Blue Dunes on the Red Planet”.

Released after 20 years of spaceship

The blue color in the photo allows scientists to visualize conditions on the surface of Mars. “In this simulated color image, blue represents areas of low temperature, while hot places are represented in yellow and orange,” NASA said in a statement. The golden colored mounds take the heat of the sun inside. This photo is a combination of photographs taken by Mars Odyssey from 2002 to 2004. NASA recently released it to mark the spacecraft’s 20th anniversary.

NASA’s trusted companion, Mars Odyssey

In honor of the spacecraft, NASA called it the oldest Martian spacecraft in history. Rovers like Perseverance and Curiosity may be modern and attractive, but spacecraft like Mars Odyssey have been doing difficult tasks like imaging, mapping, and researching Mars for years. This spacecraft has helped scientists detect ice and water on Mars.

How did the name “Odyssey” come to be?

Recently, he has observed the moons of Mars closely. Odyssey takes its name from the book 2001: A Space Odyssey by Arthur C. Clarke. It is considered an appropriate name for a spacecraft which has fought in space for the longest time.