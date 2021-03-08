National Heritage spent 666,000 euros for the maintenance of the 39 forest houses of the Royal House of El Pardo

Publication: Monday, March 8, 2021 4:01 PM

National Heritage spent 665,962 euros between 2006 and 2020 on maintenance work on the 39 forest houses owned by the royal family in El Pardo. Senator Carles Mulet, of Compromís, asked the executive about one of them, the La Angorrilla farmhouse, where the king’s friend, Corinna Larsen, stayed during her stays in the capital.

In its written response, the government avoids giving a singular response and includes the farm in the nearly four dozen properties of Casa Real in Monte de El Pardo. This is where the photo of the monarch in Bermuda shorts was taken with the German aristocrat and his youngest son.

Mulet also recorded a written question about the cost of personnel accompanying the royal family on their trips abroad and whether the body responsible for paying them was national heritage. According to the response of the Ministry of the Presidency, over the last five years (2016-2020), the government has allocated 53,856.49 euros to “service commissions corresponding to staff assisting the royal family”.

In the breakdown by year, out of the 108 registered trips, 2016 was the year of the king’s greatest trip and also the most expensive: 38 trips which involved an expenditure of 14,558.66 euros in personnel costs. From now on, trips are decreasing in number and quantity: 25 and 10,721.89 euros in 2017; 23 and 9,027.32 euros in 2018; 14 and 8,449.06 in 2019; and 8 and 11,049.56 in 2020.

In addition, when questioned by the government on the expenses paid by the National Patrimony of the Royal Household, the executive did not give figures and said that “these are, in any case, ordinary expenses. There are no “extraordinary” expenses. “