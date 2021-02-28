On February 28, 1928, when the great scientist Sir CV Raman (CV Raman) discovered the Raman effect, he once again proved the importance of India’s competence in uplifting human civilization. This made him the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize, today life is discovered outside the earth using this technique. The American space agency NASA has launched the Perseverance Rover on Mars, with a special SHERLOC instrument which will make it possible to discover if there has ever been life on the red planet using the Raman effect.

According to SHERLOC principal researcher Luther Beagle, Raman wanted to understand why the ocean is blue when he travels by boat. They estimated that if a beam of light is placed on the surface, the wavelength of light scattered from it changes depending on the material of the surface. This is called Raman scattering. Deep-UC Raman Instruments has been used by NASA and the US Department of Defense for many years, from the pharmaceutical industry, from sewage to virus testing. Scanning habitable environments with Raman and luminescence for organics and chemicals means that a photon system laser inside the SHERLOC instrument can be seen on Mars that was previously difficult to see.

Deep UV photons interact with many materials. Especially the organic molecule. This makes detection more sensitive than infrared or visible light lasers and can be done more accurately. Raman spectroscopy observes the light that collides with the molecule and decays, which is called Raman scattering. Due to the effect of the molecule, part of it is at different wavelengths. Based on the change in wavelength, the material present in the sample can be identified. The high-energy photons of UV light produce more Raman scattering in the organic molecule than low-frequency light.

SHERLOC has a UV Raman spectrometer, a laser and a camera that looks for organic matter and minerals in the Jezero crater. With their help, scientists will discover the life that never existed here and find its biosignatures in the rocks. SHERLOC will analyze materials on the surface of Mars using fluorescence and Raman spectroscopy. This would allow knowing the situation when Jezero was filled with water. The mineral and organic map as well as other elements will significantly contribute to the collection of samples. These samples will be brought to Earth on subsequent missions.

Goddard Principal Investigator Andrés Grubicic received a three-year PICASSO Award for the RAman Mass Spectrometer (RAMAS). Raman spectroscopy and mass spectroscopy are non-analytical chemistry techniques that can identify specific minerals through different molecules. With this help, life can be discovered on other planets in the solar system. The team is unlikely to find bacteria on Mars, but any organic traces near the surface can be detected by SHERLOC.

