National tourists already vaccinated will not have to present a PCR to enter the Canaries

Posted: Friday May 28, 2021 9:14 AM

Domestic tourists who have received the COVID-19 vaccine or who have passed the disease will not have to present a PCR test or antigen test to enter the Canary Islands, as announced by the Canarian government spokesperson , Julio Pérez.

The Board of Governors has analyzed the new Canary Islands regulations for the entry of national travelers to the islands with health guarantees against COVID-19.

What will be a new rule, which will be published in the BOC as an order from the Minister of Health next week, will establish that it is not necessary to present diagnostic tests for active infection (PDIA) by SARS -CoV-2 for people who enter the Canaries from the rest of the national territory and have the official document proving that they have received the complete schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 or at least one dose of vaccine authorized more than 15 days in advance of the date of travel.

The legal measure will quickly modify the provision in force since April 10, which establishes the carrying out of screening via PDIA to travelers entering the Canary Islands from the national territory, by air or sea, to contain the spread of infections caused by SARS -CoV-2, as well as exclusion cases.

Therefore, when publishing the aforementioned decree, they will be excluded from the presentation of a PDIA upon entry to the Canary Islands, in addition to passengers in transit in a Canarian port or airport with final destination to another. country or other place of the national territory, persons Proof of having stayed outside the Canary Islands for a period of less than 72 hours before arrival, regardless of their place of residence.

Also those who have the official document proving that they received the complete vaccination schedule in the eight months preceding the trip, or at least one dose of a vaccine authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) against COVID-19 – in this second case with more than 15 days before the trip – in the previous four months, or who prove by means of an official medical certificate or a public document that they had the disease less than six month.

The government spokesperson clarified that this new decree, which will be published by the Ministry of Health, does not prevent canaries residing in the Peninsula who have not been vaccinated or who have contracted the disease from continuing to request a test. PCR free of charge in laboratories designated by the Government of the Canary Islands.

Regarding international travelers, he stressed that the Canarian executive is awaiting how the Spanish government will apply the regulations recently announced by President Sánchez, which would come into force at the beginning of July.