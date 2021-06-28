Nationale-Nederlanden appoints David Vaquero as new Deputy CEO and CTO

Nationale-Nederlanden, a NN Group company that offers short, medium and long term protection, savings and investment solutions to around 850,000 clients in Spain, has appointed David Vaquero as new Deputy Managing Director and chief technology officer. A position he assumed after more than two years at the head of the company’s IT department and with which he became a member of the board of directors of Nationale-Nederlanden Espaa.

Over the past two years, David Vaquero has demonstrated his ability to manage and deliver key initiatives with his team. It is worth highlighting its leadership in the development and evolution of technological solutions that have allowed the continuity of activities in such critical situations caused by the pandemic, as well as the implementation of vital projects such as, for example, the process remote control sales or adaptation of back-office systems with migration to the cloud. Vaquero will now have the responsibility and the challenge of supporting Nationale-Nederlanden in its ambition to be a benchmark in terms of customer experience in the Spanish protection market, as part of a new strategy which, together with people, must put technology and data as the main pillars.

A computer engineer from the University of Salamanca, David Vaquero has extensive experience in the technological field of different companies such as ING or Deloitte, and has combined teaching and leadership in technology strategy for over 17 years. With this move, Vaquero becomes the new director of technology for Nationale-Nederlanden, bringing together the entire technological team of the company under his responsibility.

In this new position, official from July 1, to pursue the objective of offering the client high added value proposals using the most advanced technology and will be responsible for the development and maintenance of different solutions, related aspects security, continuous digital. business transformation and local integration with global services and architectures. In this sense, issues such as the complete migration to the cloud, the improvement of technological security or the implementation of the new data platform will be of utmost importance.

“Being at the head of the technology department of Nationale-Nederlanden is an opportunity for me to continue to grow and to continue to work with the team for the implementation of the technology and innovation plan of the company. projects that we have developed so far and to take up the challenge of accompanying Nationale-Nederlanden in its new strategy, in which technology plays a fundamental role and is one of the main pillars to implement it ”, declared David Cowboy after his appointment.

David replaces Michal Skalicky, whom the Company thanks for his work and who has shown, during his four years at Nationale-Nederlanden Spain, a great capacity for work and adaptation, in addition to great achievements with his team. such as the launch of: the online savings account of NN Bank, Contigo Familia and Contigo Futuro. In addition, the momentum of transformation to Agile is leading the patrol group.

