Nationale-Nederlanden Employee Benefits increases by 77% in group life insurance

Nationale-Nederlanden’s plans for the future include the objective of continuing this upward growth and realizing its ambition to be a benchmark in terms of customer experience in the protection market.

15 June 2021



Nationale-Nederlanden Employee Benefits closed the first quarter of 2021 with 77% growth in the Life line, ranking the second fastest growing group life insurance company according to the ICEA ranking.

Thus, Nationale-Nederlanden occupies the fourth position in the ranking of group life insurance premiums with 67,652,872.31 million euros in premiums, reaching a market share of 6.7%, data which climbed by four positions in three years.

In line with this information, Nationale-Nederlanden’s plans for the future include the objective of continuing this upward growth and realizing its ambition to be a benchmark in terms of customer experience in the protection market, both in the sole proprietorship as in the Life, Housing and Pensions industry, as in collective affairs, with the National-Nederlanden Employee Benefits division.

The Nationale-Nederlanden Employee Benefits business unit, specializing in corporate social security and compensation solutions in provident and retirement savings for employees and managers, has established itself as a benchmark in corporate social security after more than 20 years of development in Spain. Throughout this period, she assumed the social responsibility of supporting her clients in order to collaborate in their financial future as a necessary complement to the public pension system and employee protection.

Currently, this segment enjoys the trust of more than 7,500 companies, including 16 of the 35 IBEX-35 companies, as well as public institutions, multinationals and SMEs to protect the future of its more than 415,000 employees who have been able to plan your financial future. .

