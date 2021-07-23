Nationale-Nederlanden Espaa obtains the Well Health-Safety Rating label in recognition of its well-being policy

For Nationale-Nederlanden, this is a great reward for the efforts made by the company in recent years to offer the best place to work for its employees through flexible spaces or the provision of services that contribute to health.

Nationale-Nederlanden Espaa has been awarded the Well Health-Safety Rating label awarded by the International WELL Building Institute in recognition of safe and healthy workspaces.

This prestigious label is awarded thanks to the collaboration of a committee of experts made up of more than 600 public health professionals, virologists, government officials and members of relevant bodies, academics, business leaders and architects from around the world, among other things, with the aim of evaluating and rewarding the effective response and the measures put in place by companies in favor of preserving the safety and health of their employees in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But beyond the actual situation, it is for Nationale-Nederlanden a great reward for the efforts made by the Company in recent years to offer the best workplace to its employees through flexible spaces, or the provision of services that contribute to health. Something that firmly responds to its corporate values ​​and the raison d’être of its brand: “Helping to take care of what matters most”, in this case its main human asset: its employees.

To grant this recognition, the International WELL Building valued aspects such as cleaning and disinfection procedures, emergency preparedness programs, health service resources, air quality management. and water, stakeholder engagement and communication and innovation. Thus, the Well Health-Safety Rating seal is a certification validated by third parties and based on scientific evidence focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols and design strategies that allow safe return to post-pandemic spaces. .

In this context, the objective of the Company is to continue to maintain this principle under these safety and quality standards, and to continue to ensure healthy and safe working spaces and environments for its employees and customers within the framework of of its corporate ambition to be a benchmark in terms of customer experience in the Spanish protection market.

