Nationale-Nederlanden opens the deadline to register for the 2021-2022 NN Future Matters scholarships

Nationale-Nederlanden, a company belonging to the NN Group, opened the term to register for its NN Future Matters scholarships for the seventh year in a row. This scholarship program offers selected students the opportunity to complete a master’s degree program from the unique experience of living and studying in the Netherlands. Each of the 50 scholarships awarded consists of financial aid of € 5,000 and the accompaniment of a mentor from Nationale-Nederlanden who will guide and support the student during their year of study in the Netherlands.

The program is aimed in particular at young people with brilliant academic results, from families with limited resources and groups at risk of social exclusion, who need financial support to develop their full academic potential. Therefore, one of the selection criteria will be that the candidate is the first generation university in their family.

As for the field of study of the master, it has been broadened and, in addition to encompassing the fields of finance, economics, risk management, data science or entrepreneurship, it can also be linked to information and communication technologies. Selected students must be nationals of one of the following countries: Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Greece, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Turkey or Japan.

Those interested will have as a deadline to apply for the academic year 2021-2022 until April 2, 2021. They can consult more information about the program, as well as the registration instructions here.

This scholarship program is part of the global NN Future Matters strategy which aims to train and provide opportunities for young people in countries where Grupo NN operates to support their growth and economic and financial well-being. Its goals are designed around three key principles: fostering financial literacy and empowerment, creating economic opportunities for young people, and supporting families with financially struggling children.

Nationale-Nederlanden Espaa bets on financial education

In addition, in its commitment to financial and entrepreneurial education for young people, Nationale-Nederlanden Espaa continues its collaboration with the Junior Achievement Foundation. This time, by participating in the Mini-entreprises program for the 2020-2021 school year. In it, Nationale-Nederlanden volunteers will act as mentors or speakers to help and advise participating students to start, organize and manage a mini-enterprise. This educational process will end with a series of regional semi-finals and a national mini-company final where young people can demonstrate the knowledge they have acquired, develop communication skills and defend their projects in a meeting place with their peers. The Mini-companies program has a great positive impact for participating students, improving their expectations of studying at university and their academic performance by 27%.

“At Nationale-Nederlanden, we believe that a good education is the basis of security and economic well-being, both for individuals and for society as a whole. For this reason, we are committed to the training of young people and we are proud to be able to make our contribution with actions and projects that provide young people with the necessary tools so that they can build the best possible future ”, declared Marije Scholma , Deputy Managing Director and Director of Employee Experience at Nationale-Nederlanden.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital