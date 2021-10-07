natural-and-social-sciences,-art-and-mathematics-gain-weight-in-the-new-primary-schedule-designed-by-the-government

The Government has designed a new school timetable for Primary in which the areas of Artistic Education, Knowledge of the Natural, Social and Cultural Environment and Mathematics gain weight, in decreasing order. Spanish Language and Literature is also growing, but in a proportion that is only symbolic.

The document, to which EL PAÍS has had access, has been sent this Thursday to the autonomous communities for them to review together to the final version of the draft decree that will regulate this educational stage, attended by children from six to 12 years. In the text, as has happened with the Infantil regulation, some words have been replaced and some paragraphs have been reformulated that had generated criticism among the parties and conservative sectors of the educational community. But the essence remains and the teaching of mathematics will continue to have to contain a “gender perspective” to try to reduce the greater rejection that, on average, girls show towards the subject compared to their peers, although their academic results do not. are worse.

The explanation of the schedule is complex because the only complete comparison possible is not with the schedule that exists now, which is derived from the previous educational law, the Lomce, approved by the PP in 2013, but with the previous one, which went ahead in 2006 by another socialist government. The PP did not approve a complete schedule. It maintained the regulation of the PSOE but, at the same time, allowed the autonomies to set the hours of the so-called specific subjects (a new category that opposed the trunk). This led some autonomies, such as Aragon, to reduce, for example, the Religion schedule (which was included by the Lomce as a specific subject) to a single session of 15 minutes a week.

The Socialists, on the other hand, did set the development of the LOE the minimum schedule of all Primary subjects, as they do again now with the development of the new educational law, the Lomloe. But the comparison with the LOE cannot be made automatically either, because then the Government had to set the 55% of the hours in the autonomous regions with a co-official language and the 65% in territories that do not have it. And now the Ministry of Education will establish less, the 50% and 60% respectively, because in the new law the ministry gave up setting 5% of the schedule with the idea that educational centers can also define a small part of the schedule in view of the reality of their students.

Having made these precautions, if the last full schedule set by the Government in the development of the LOE is compared with the one now proposed by the ministry, the result is as follows. Artistic Education earns 60 hours in the entire primary (10 hours per course) with respect to what it would have if the general reduction experienced by all subjects were applied to the LOE schedule due to the fact that the Government now sets 5% less time. That is, instead of the 300 hours that would correspond if the ministry would have limited itself to transferring the percentages of the LOE schedule (in which it had 315) to the Lomloe, it will have 360.

Applying the same operations, Knowledge of the Natural, Social and Cultural Environment, wins in the whole of the stage 15 hours (with the LOE I had 490, they would correspond to the general reduction 465 and will have 480). Mathematics, you will have 10 hours more than those that would correspond to him (with the LOE he had 560 hours, would correspond to him 535 and will have 545 ). And Spanish Language and Literature will have five more than those that would play (it will have 840 hours), that is to say less than an hour more per academic year.

Other areas

Three other areas, Foreign Language, Physical Education and Education in Values ​​(which occupies the place, in the comparison with the schedule of the LOE to the disappeared subject of Education for Citizenship) remain the same. That is to say, with the proportional reduction of 5% of hours that the new distribution between the Government, autonomies and centers supposes. The only one that loses weight with respect to the LOE schedule is Religión, which has reduced its weight by a third. Instead of the 300 hours that would correspond to you, you will have 210. The 90 that loses are those that win Artistic Education, Knowledge of the Middle, Mathematics and Language. In the practice of the centers, Religion had already lost ground in part of the autonomies after the Wert law allowed the schedule to be fixed. This is the case of a good part of those governed by the Socialists, where only one class a week is taught, which is the minimum that the Government now sets (instead of the hour and a half established by the LOE). Even in Ceuta and Melilla, which depends directly on the ministry, the Government set at the time of the PP a minimum schedule of a session of 45 minutes, a decision criticized by the bishops. In other autonomies, up to 90 weekly minutes of Religion are given .

As of next year, the subject will not have a mirror subject that those who do not choose it will have to take. These will receive educational attention in the form of a review of cross-curricular elements. The subject will stop counting for the average grade of the record in secondary and high school, that is, to access a career or another type of degree or to apply for a scholarship.

The schedule that Education sets will be completed up to 100% by autonomous communities and educational centers and the next year will begin to be applied.

The part of the schedule set by the Government (which represents a 50% in the autonomies with a co-official language and a 60% in which they do not have it), it looks like this:

AREAS HOURS ESTIMATED WEEKLY HOURS PER COURSE Knowledge of the natural, social and cultural environment 480 2.3 Artistic education 360 1 , 7 Physical education 210 1.4 Education in civic values ​​ 45 1.4 (only given in one course) Spanish Language and Literature 840 4 Foreign language 360 1.7 Math 545 2, 8 Religion 210 1 TOTAL 3.150 45

The Ministry has retouched some words of the draft decree that will regulate Primary Education, which is known as curriculum, after criticism that received some formulations this summer. In the previous version of the document, in the curriculum of the Civic Values ​​subject, for example, it was said: “Ethics as a guide for our actions. The meaning of ‘good’ and ‘bad’. Norms, virtues and moral sentiments ”. And now it reads: “Ethics as a guide for our actions. The debate around the valuable and the values. What are the norms, virtues and moral sentiments? ”

The changes respond to the will of those responsible for the ministry to renounce issues that they consider more in form than in substance to try to pacify the educational debate, very agitated since the processing of the Education law. Since she was appointed minister in July, replacing Isabel Celaá, Pilar Alegría has met with representatives of the educational community of all orientations. The search for understanding has made some of his interlocutors have also taken steps. This is the case of the Episcopal Conference. The bishops this week presented their new design for the Religion subject, that is, the curriculum of the subject, which the legislation leaves in the hands of the Church. And the result is more similar to the approaches and the language that the ministry is using to regulate the rest of the subjects than to those embodied by the Episcopal Conference itself in the previous Religion curriculum, approved after the entry into force of the previous educational law. that prepared the PP.

