Natural Venus Radio Emission: NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Captures Weird Sounds Of Venus: NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Detects Natural Radio Emissions In Venus Atmosphere

Washington

Parker Solar Probe of the US space agency NASA recorded horrific sounds and radio signals coming from the planet Venus. It is said that this sound came from the upper atmosphere of Venus. NASA launched this probe in 2018 to study the sun. He heard that terrible voice as the probe passed over Venus orbiting the sun. NASA said that by examining the sound received from the natural radio signal from Venus, we can get more information about the atmosphere of this planet called Earth’s twin sister.

Recording made while flying near Venus

Parker Solar Probe recorded this sound on July 11, 2020, when Venus flew for the third time. At that time, the distance between Parker Probe and Venus was only 832 kilometers. Parker Probe has also flown around Venus twice before, but has never been so close. This probe is operated by NASA’s Goddard Space Center.

This spaceship went to study the sun

Parker Solar Probe records the voice and radio signal coming from Venus while studying the sun. This probe tries to get closer to the sun on each turn. NASA has said that by 2025, the spacecraft is expected to reach 4.3 million kilometers of sunshine. If this probe tolerates the heat of the sun, it will be close.

Venus data first found in the past 30 years

These data are said to be the first direct measure of Venus’ time in the past 30 years. The new study found that Venus’ upper atmosphere undergoes changes over a solar cycle. Venus is considered the hottest planet in the solar system because Mercury’s atmosphere has been destroyed due to its proximity to the Sun. Due to which it is not able to absorb heat.

Spaceships rarely go to Venus due to the heat of the atmosphere

According to NASA, Earth and Venus are twin worlds. These two planets are mountainous, similar in size and structure. But the path of the two is different from the start. Venus has no magnetic field. Its surface temperature is so high that even lead is melted. The spacecraft sent to study this planet also cannot tolerate heat.