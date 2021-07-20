Naturgy Foundation and SEPE will collaborate to train the unemployed on the current needs of the energy sector

Naturgy Foundation will work with the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) to update the public body’s energy training offer. The objective of the agreement is to help improve the employability of the unemployed who attend the public body’s workshop-schools and employment workshops.

The Managing Director of the Naturgy Foundation, Mara Eugenia Coronado, and the Managing Director of SEPE, Gerardo Gutirrez Ardoy, today signed a general protocol to coordinate the collaboration within the framework of the vocational training system for employment in the place. working SEPE.

The foundation of the energy company will advise the public body to carry out the permanent update of its Catalog of Training Specialties in the field of energy, sustainable development and the environment, in order to meet the requirements of the sectors. and jobs in emerging markets related to energy energy efficiency, renewable energies and new energy technologies.

Corona expressed its satisfaction for the promotion and development of an update, promotion and vocational training plan for employment in the workplace, linked to the energy sector. “To guarantee a fair and sustainable energy transition, at Naturgy Foundation, we want to be an active player in the transformation and training of our professionals, who will need new knowledge on energy innovation and digitization.

The signing of this agreement is part of the Professional Training program for employability with which the Naturgy Foundation contributes to improving the training of professionals to improve employability in the energy sector, by updating their knowledge on vehicular natural gas, buildings and sustainable and efficient rehabilitation, renewable gas, energy advice in vulnerable areas and the digitization of electricity networks.

As part of the agreement signed today, the two organizations will also collaborate on the development of training projects to promote the digital transition in the energy sector.

Gutirrez Ardoy underlined the importance of the agreement because “at SEPE, we are always working to promote actions that push us to improve the employability of people, through connections closer to the needs of the production system. A priority focus of attention is the dual transition, green and digital, in these sectors of the future for our economy ”.

Professional training program for employability

The vocational training program for employability is part of a large catalog of training courses from Fundacin Naturgy, aimed at teachers, institutes, schools and professionals in the sector who need to update their training.

His work in this area has the recognition of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training and the certification of the competent public administrations in education (advisers of Madrid, Galicia, Catalonia, Asturias, Valencian Community, Castilla y Len, Castilla -La Mancha and Andaluca) and aligns with MITECO’s Just Transition Strategy, which aims to generate active employment and vocational training policies for coordinated work between administrations and social agents.

After its launch in 2018, the next academic year 2021-22 will be more than 9,000 students benefiting from this program. In order to promote professional training, the Foundation will launch training in e-learning format next September, the first of which will focus on renewable gas. It will also launch a collection of theoretical and practical books to support training and knowledge transfer.

