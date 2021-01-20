Navarra closes the interior of the hotel business and limits private meetings to a coexistence unit

Updated: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 6:54 PM

Published on: 01.19.2021 18:11

Navarra has decided to close the interiors of bars and restaurants to stop the increase in COVID-19 infections. The locals can keep their terrace and take-out service open.

In addition, the regional government has ordered to limit social gatherings in the private space to a single coexistence unit. The curfew, on the other hand, is not subject to any change and is maintained from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

These measures will come into force from next Saturday 23 January to 7 February. Health Minister Santos Induráin said the new restrictions should only last as long as it takes to bring the contagion curve “significantly up”, in about two or three weeks. In this sense, he indicated that they do not rule out announcing other measures soon.

Javier Remírez, vice president of the community, defended these decisions in the face of data deterioration. “We want to anticipate the evolution of the virus,” he said at a press conference. Induráin spoke in the same way, recalling that in October, Navarre found itself in a difficult situation, worse than the one the community is currently going through: “We are better than other communities but we do not get lost in the comparisons and we stress the need to move forward. to the virus. “

Navarre on Monday recorded a record number of infections from this third wave of the pandemic, with 239 new cases detected, 77 more than a week ago.

Announcement of aid to the hospitality industry

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Elma Saiz, at the same time announced a new aid plan for the hotel sector, which will be published next February.

“The new aid post will reach up to 10 million euros. Progress in economic matters is undoubtedly a winner. If we anticipate and mitigate the effects of the virus, we win,” he stressed at a conference Press.