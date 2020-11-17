Navarra, first community to announce its closure during the December bridge

Navarra will maintain the perimeter closure during the December bridge. This was explained by María Chivite, president of the government of Navarre, in an interview with RNE. “We shouldn’t trust each other, we couldn’t trust the lifting of restrictions on this long bridge that is coming now and then we will come to Christmas with numbers that will increase,” Chivite said.

Navarra becomes the first community to announce the decision. Thus, the closure of the perimeter of the Autonomous Community will be maintained during the holiday bridging period which begins on November 29, with the festival of San Saturnino in Pamplona, ​​and which includes December 3, Navarra Day, in addition to the holidays. from the 6 and 8 December.

Asked about the celebration of Christmas, Chivite stressed that the people of Navarre “are not going to have Christmas dinners or meals with a lot of people”. “We have to see what data we get at Christmas with. Our idea is to be able to open up in the medium term, but of course we are not going to have Christmas dinners or meals with a lot of people. We will try to have two family units, ”added the regional president.

This is not an exceptional case, the rest of the communities are also faced with this decision. For the moment, the Community of Madrid has taken “no decision” on whether or not to apply a new closure in the region during the long weekend in December. “Depending on how Madrid evolves, we will see exactly what measures need to be taken,” Deputy Public Health Minister Antonio Zapatero said last Friday.

For its part, Andalusia is inclined to continue restricting movement. Its vice-president, Juan Marín, has shown his reservations about opening up the territory during the Constitutional Bridge because the contagion situation “is very worrying”, particularly serious in regions like Granada. “If we have to spend 15 more days with these measures, the population will understand. As long as we do not have the vaccine, it will be very difficult to get back to normal before moving,” added the Andalusian leader.

Facing the December bridge, Fernando Simón also spoke on Monday. The director of the Center for Health Alerts insisted that the goal “is to lower transmission levels below 60 cases per 100,000 population to control the pandemic”. Thus, he warned that “this process will be long and now we face several risks like winter, Constitution Bridge and Christmas if we do not do it well. We must enjoy Christmas but without causing an increase in costs. case “.