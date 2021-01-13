Navarra keeps the perimeter closed and the hospitality industry will have to close at 9:00 p.m.

Publication: Wednesday January 13, 2021 2:45 PM

The increase in infections shows that the pandemic is once again out of control in our country. For this reason, communities have started to tighten the measures. This is the case with Navarra, which keeps the perimeter closed and orders the hotel industry to close at 9:00 p.m.

In addition, the ban on smoking on the terraces and barrels of hotels and restaurants has been established. There are more restrictions, the maximum capacity of shopping malls and small businesses is reduced from 50% to 30%.

You cannot smoke on the street either. You can only smoke while standing and maintaining a distance of two meters between people.

Regarding social gatherings, the limit of six people to a maximum of two living units for home gatherings is maintained, although it is recommended that this be only one unit.

At the workplace, the regional government recommends that companies and administrations scale the entry and exit of workers.