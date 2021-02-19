Navarra reopens the interior of the hotel and will allow meetings of two coexistence groups in the private space

The government of Navarre has decided to authorize the reopening of the hotel interior, with a capacity of 30%, from February 26th. Likewise, meetings between two coexistence units in the private space will also be authorized. However, these should in no case exceed six people.

In this way, the Navarrese region relaxes its restrictions, in force until next Thursday 25 February. However, from the regional executive, they warn that the rest of the rules are maintained: the closure of the community perimeter and the curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. This new scenario will be active, at least, until March 11.

The Regional Executive has decided to implement this new framework in view of the downward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases in Navarre in recent weeks. As reported at a press conference by Navarra government spokesperson Javier Remírez, the positivity rate this week stood at 3.3%, down from 3.6% the week before and 5.5% the previous one.

In addition, the cumulative incidence (AI) per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days is 184 cases, low values ​​compared to other communities such as Madrid, Castilla y León or Andalusia. In fact, the foral region is the sixth with the least incidence in the country.

At the same time, Remírez indicated that the regional government had tried “to balance the general interest in the form of public health for all citizens, but always putting the criterion of public health above”, concludes- he.