Nawaz Sharif: Fugitive Nawaz Sharif to face hardship, Imran government begins extradition process from Britain – Pakistan begins legal process for extradition of Nawaz Sharif from London

Islamabad

The Pakistani government has started the legal process with Britain for the extradition of fugitive former prime minister Ghoshich Nawaz Sharif. It is believed that if all goes well, Nawaz Sharif, who is in hiding in London, may soon be sent to Pakistan. These days, a coalition of opposition parties in Pakistan is organizing a massive protest against the Imran government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). It also includes the PMN-Nawaz party of Nawaz Sharif.

The judicial extradition process began with Great Britain

Pakistan’s Information Minister said Pakistan had started the legal process to conclude an extradition treaty with Britain. This will allow Britain to hand former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan. Earlier this month, a high court in Pakistan declared Sharif, who was in exile in London, to be a legal fugitive for not returning home to face additional corruption charges.

Pakistani minister appealed to Britain

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said it was the responsibility of the UK authorities not to let convicted criminals like Sharif stay there. Shibli also said that we are trying to bring Sharif back, we have tried and we will try.

Nawaz opens a front against Imran

Nawaz Sharif, despite being in London, opened a front against Imran Khan in Pakistan. They are approaching large opposition rallies by video conference from Britain. A few days ago, Nawaz Sharif attacked the Imran government and said the Pakistani people were paying for the government’s incompetence. Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf did not function.

Nawaz is also angry with the Pakistani army

Nawaz Sharif also makes strong statements against the Pakistani army. We hear him questioning at every rally why the prime ministers elected by the military are not allowed to complete their five-year term? As Prime Minister, we had done a lot of development work, we had made progress, but this government ruined everything. Let us tell you that Nawaz Sharif became Prime Minister of Pakistan three times, but on three occasions he failed to complete his five-year term.