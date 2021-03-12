Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan Bajwa: Watch: Pakistani army wants to eliminate Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif warns

Islamabad

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has once again made very serious allegations against the Pakistani military, ISI intelligence agency and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Nawaz Sharif posted a video message saying that his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif was threatened with elimination by the Pakistani military. Nawaz Sharif warned that if anything happened to Maryam it would be Imran Khan, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISI Chief General Faiz Hameed and General Irfan Malik.

Nawaz Sharif said in his video message that the Pakistani army forcibly imposed Imran Khan, which pushed Pakistan towards destruction and destruction. How did Imran Khan help his “elected officials” regain a majority after the Senate elections, is he hidden from anyone? He said that even after that, the Pakistani army says that we should not be drawn into politics.

PML-N leader Nawaz said the Pakistani army crushed the country’s democracy and fell in such a way that you smashed the door to Maryam’s hotel room at night. Now Maryam threatens Nawaz that if she does not come to the hawk she will be killed. He said Maryam is fighting for the honor of the vote and will protect her.

Nawaz Sharif warned that if anything happens to Maryam Nawaz Sharif, besides Imran Khan, Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISI chief General Faiz Hameed and General Irfan Malik will be responsible. He said whatever you have done and do is a serious crime and will have to be accounted for very soon.