nazca lines: The Nazca Lines alien landing platform or the ancient irrigation system know the secret of the designs discovered in Peru: the alien base or the ancient irrigation system, revealing the secret of the sketches of the Peru!

In the desert of the South American country of Peru, the puzzle of a giant 2,200-year-old cat-shaped sketch has been solved. This cat-shaped figurine, built on a hill in Peru’s Najka Desert, is approximately 121 feet long. The Najka lines, preserved for centuries, are considered a haven for archaeologists and UFO hunters. Many experts also claim that aliens used to land here with their UFOs and created this mysterious structure. However, now scientists have revealed after extensive research that it is a complex system of the ancient irrigation system of Peru. Since this new claim, this place in Peru has again been the subject of discussions.

This place was discovered in 1940

Several large figures have already been found in the Najka lines of Peru. For this reason, archaeologists and people interested in space science from all over the world keep coming here. The place was discovered in the 1940s. Since then, many valuable objects and figures from ancient human civilization have been found here. The Najka Desert is located approximately 400 kilometers south of the Peruvian capital of Lima.

The shapes have no connection with extraterrestrials!

Famous Swiss writer Erich von Daniken even claimed that the inhabitants of Peru designed these intricate animal designs to bring aliens back to Earth. He wrote in his book “Chariots of the Gods” that it can be said without a doubt that the huge paintings on the shores of the Peruvian mountains were designed to send a special message in the air. In such a situation, what could be their goal? It was then claimed that extraterrestrials had descended on this place.

Claimed to be an ancient irrigation system

Archaeologists have also long agreed that these lines were built in Colombian civilization. However, the purpose of making these paintings has always been disputed. Salvar Najka’s team led by engineer Carlos Harmeda has now claimed that it is a complex system of irrigation canals. Not a sign to call an alien. His discovery will be presented to the International Cultural Tourism Program in Cordoba, Spain, next month.

Satellite photos reveal the secret of these shapes

Engineer Carlos Harmeda said that we have uncovered this mystery with a lot of conclusive evidence. We have discovered a system that can save millions of lives around the world. According to new research, the Najka lines were built using a pre-Inca technique known as water harvesting. The researchers analyzed the image after studying the satellite imagery. A mosaic made up of 3,750 photographs. The mosaic consists of 75 rows and 50 columns and covers an area of ​​approximately 2,500 square kilometers in the desert.

This system irrigates wasteland

Researchers believe that the complex system now irrigates the arid desert. With this system, the water flow in an area with high humidity levels can be controlled. Carlos Harmeida’s team will present a presentation on the Archaeological Tourism in Peru paper in February on this research document. The team took 8 years to complete this research. This includes both fieldwork and paperwork.