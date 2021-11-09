Nazi and Francoist medals: the secret inheritance of a foreigner who died in Dénia and remains the Treasury

Gertrudis Sommer Ficher died in Dénia in 2005 without heirs and without having made a will. Once the deadlines had elapsed and the legal requirements had been fulfilled, all its assets passed into the hands of the Valencian Government. The woman, of German origin, had three homes in the Alicante city, several checking accounts with more than 300. 10 euros and a package of shares that has already been sold for about 414. 000 euros. He also possessed other valuables that had gone unnoticed until the bank notified those responsible for the General Directorate of Heritage, registered with the Ministry of Finance, that there was a safe in his name.

When the box was opened, a set of gold medals, crosses, badges and coins were discovered, in addition to the stocks. The swastika of one of the distinctions immediately attracted attention. Little was known about the owner. Only that she was a foreigner and that she had lived in solitude for a long time in the tourist enclave. It was a surprising find, although not entirely unexpected. The Nazi colony that settled in Dénia in the years after World War II, sheltered from the Franco dictatorship, is known.

For a couple of decades, that Nazi past has been the subject of some historical and journalistic investigations, novels, documentaries and also a film, such as El substitute , released two weeks ago in Spain. The film places the action in the town of the Costa Blanca. Its director, Óscar Aibar, recounted in EL PAÍS his amazement when, during a break from filming, he heard the following conversation between neighbors in a local bar: “They are making a film about our Nazis.”

The actor Ricardo Gómez, in the movie ‘The substitute’, set in Dénia.

The Nazi medal found in Gertrude’s safe belongs to the Order of the Eagle without swords of Germany. It is a decoration awarded by the Government of the Third Reich above all to foreign diplomats sympathetic to National Socialism. Hitler established it in 1937 and it was no longer granted after the fall of the Nazi regime. It has been valued at 1. 750 euros to guarantee its authenticity. According to experts, it corresponds to a period and a subject that is highly falsified today. enamels, with a value ranging between 900 and 1. 200 euros; a plaque of the Grand Cross of the Order of Civil Merit, from among 200 and 500 euros, or a badge of enameled lapel of the Falangist university militias of some 20 euros. The value of the set of medals would be around 3. euros.

More valuable are the 31 gold coins also deposited in the safe. They have been appraised in about 47 . 500 euros. They were minted in 1915 during the last period of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The obverse reproduces the bust of Emperor Franz Joseph I (1848 – 1916), surrounded by the following legend in Latin: “Francisco Jose I By the Grace of God Emperor of Austria King of Bohemia, Galicia, Iliria, Etcétera and Apostolic King of Hungary ”. The reverse of the coin of 100 crowns of gold reproduces the arms of Austria superimposed on a crowned double-headed imperial eagle. In the song is engraved the inscription Viribvs Vnitis (With union of forces), motto of the emperor. According to the study of the coins, the First World War ended the coinage for circulation, as the crown was replaced by the Austrian shilling in the 1920s.

The refuge of the Nazi Bremer

The Generalitat is preparing an auction to sell all the objects, once it has been verified that the decorations lack a direct link with blood crimes, sources from the department point out. The destination of all the proceeds from this intestate inheritance (judicial procedure for the adjudication of the assets of the one who dies without testament or with a null testament) is the corresponding budget for social items and cultural patronage. “It is considered appropriate to allocate two thirds of this inheritance to social interest purposes, consigning at the budgetary level the amounts that correspond within the budgets of the Generalitat”, stipulates the decree of the Consell de 2019.

In the last 10 years, the economic value of intestate inheritances in favor of the Generalitat has risen to 1. 679. 694, 18 euros. A year they are processed on average 42 files of this type. In the case of Gertrudis Sommer, the auction of the medals and coins has yet to be held. The one of the three properties owned by the German woman already went up for auction a few years ago, but was left deserted, so they have become the property of the Generalitat until a next operation to sell them.

The writer Clara Sánchez, in front of a hotel in Dénia that was formerly the residence of a Nazi hierarch, in an image from five years ago. Mònica Torres

Two of the apartments that were owned by Gertrudis Sommer are located in Les Rotes, a nucleus separated from the urban case, with rocky coves and clear water, which climbs towards the Montgó massif. There, the Nazi hierarch Berhard Bremer, SS commander and promoter of the bungalows (later converted into apartments), where parties were held on the occasion of Hitler’s birthday, in which they were decked out with Nazi uniforms, became strong.

In those saraos, washed down with champagne and enlivened with music not only by Wagner, the current mayor of Dénia, the socialist Vicent Grimalt, participated as a kid, as he has reported on several occasions. She was part of the town’s music band that played at those parties in the seventies. the eighties with Bremer (died in 1989)). Later, he would write the novels What hides your name (Nadal award 2010) and its continuation, When the light comes, inspired by Dénia’s Nazi past.