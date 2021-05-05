Necklace Nebula Image: Hubble NASA shares Necklace Nebula image: Star photo shared by NASA’s Hubble

Washington

This “defeat” shows how two stars in space resemble each other. Against the black background, the ring decorated with gas balloons is 15,000 light years from Earth. Located in the constellation named Sagitta, this nebula looks like a diamond necklace. Due to its shape, it is named the Necklace Nebula and its photo is taken by Hubble.

Two stars like the sun make up the necklace nebula. It is also called PN G054.203.4. According to NASA, the nebula forms after a star bursts. The ring-shaped shape seen in the image spans 12 trillion miles. The explosion caused by the explosion of the star emits gases that come together and glow and look like diamonds in a necklace.

A nebula is actually a giant cloud in space made up of dust and gas. Some nebulae are formed from the gas and dust emanating from a burst of dying stars, like a supernova. At the same time, some nebulae are areas where stars are formed, that is, the birthplace of stars. For this reason, a nebula is called “Star Nursery”. Nebulae are found in certain forms such as eagles, butterflies, etc.

This photo was taken earlier but the new image was prepared using advanced processing techniques. It is achieved by combining different images from the Hubble Wide Field Camera 3.