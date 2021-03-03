Neera Tanden withdraws her nomination: Neera Tanden: shock for Indian candidates in the United States, Neera Tandon withdraws her nomination – Bharatvanshi Neera Tandon withdrew her nomination for a key position in the White House

Strong points:

Bharatvanshi Neera Tandon withdrew his candidacy for the post of director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday. In fact, the ruling party and the administration had failed to garner enough votes to confirm his nomination to the Senate. The path for confirmation of Tandon’s (50) nomination was already difficult and he faced opposition for tweeting against several MPs.

Neera Tandon also tweeted against several MPs from her own party. Tandon’s decision to withdraw the appointment was accepted by Biden and indicated he could be brought back into administration in another post. She is the first person to be defeated by Biden. The names of 11 of the 23 candidates appointed to the cabinet have been confirmed, mostly with strong support from both sides.

I accepted Neera Tandon’s request: Biden

“I have accepted Neera Tandon’s request to withdraw her candidacy for the post of director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Biden said in a statement. He said: “I respect his experience, his skills and his ideas very much and I want him to play a role in my administration. Previously, people of Indian descent in the United States supported the name Neera Tandon.

Earlier, in a letter to Biden, Tandon said, “It is an honor to consider my name for this role and to show me such confidence.” I am writing this letter to withdraw my candidacy for the post of Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Tandon is said to have deleted more than a thousand tweets before the process of confirming his appointment began. At the confirmation hearing last month, he also apologized to the senators.