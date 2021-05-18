Nefertiti: Who was Nefertiti Mystery of Egypt: Who was Queen Nafartiti of Egypt

Cairo

As much as the riddles about ancient Pharaoh Tutankhamun of Egypt have been exposed to archaeologists and historians, his mother-in-law, Queen Nafirti, has remained an equally great mystery. Evidence related to him was found around 100 years ago and since then she has been trying to collect researchers and information. Neither his mummy has ever been found nor his grave.

With this, not many people could know what their role was in Egypt and what their life was like. She is believed to be very beautiful and has generally been discussed for her unparalleled beauty. However, Egyptian expert Prof Aiden Dodson shared new information.

Many misconceptions have spread

In the HistoryXtra podcast, he said there were many misconceptions about Naphtarti and where it came from. “Some people think she was a princess,” he says. Some say it comes from somewhere. Her name means – a beautiful woman arrived, but in Egypt at that time such names were there. Aiden says that in recent years, much more has been learned about Naphtarti than about being the wife of a king.

Later became pharaoh

He said: “In his day the Nafartis also attracted the enemies of Egypt, which was not seen in any other queen. Her signs are also found on the coffin of her husband Akhenaton, while there are usually the goddesses of death. He says that Nafartiti was respected as a goddess. Aiden claims that Nafarti also became the Egyptian pharaoh, which few women could do. However, his grave has not yet been found.

