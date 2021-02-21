Negueira de Muñiz, the Galician people without a single case of COVID in the entire pandemic

Publication: Sunday, February 21, 2021 2:31 PM

Among the mountains of Lugo, on the border with the Principality of Asturias, a town is resistant to COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic has failed to enter Negueira de Muñiz and no positive signs have ever been recorded, a unique case in Galicia.

Neighbors hope the vaccine will arrive before the coronavirus in “paradise”. The baker who comes to town once a week, Ángel, explains to us what he thinks is the secret of this town: security measures and “doing it right”.

The two teachers from the Negueira school are preparing their lessons for the 14 pupils, who “are always together outside”. And in Javier’s cellar, as he tells us, the vineyard continues to be worked “taking care” when he comes out.

Perhaps where it is most visible that the coronavirus has not entered is in the health center, where there is no congestion or queues.